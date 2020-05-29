Gang of Four fans were stunned and saddened by the death of co-founder and guitarist Andy Gill in February, but now have some news to celebrate.

The remaining band members will release a new EP July 17th called Anti Hero that features a tune Gill co-wrote.

Of the song frontman John Sterry told Rolling Stone, “We’d always seen something great in the track, been excited by it, and would bring up the fact we needed to finish it after a glass of wine or midway through a game of pool on tour. Life kept intervening like that and then, of course, the opposite of life, so we never did get to the final mix.”

But now they have and you can check it out here…

