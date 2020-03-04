The post-Peter Gabriel lineup of Genesis, minus Steve Hackett, will reunite for a tour of the UK and Ireland later this year! Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks have announced their The Last Domino? tour will launch November 16th in Dublin and will have Collins’ son, Nic, taking over on drums.

It’s only a 10-date jaunt with no shows scheduled for the U.S., but we remain hopeful! If you’re willing to make a trek over the pond, check out the dates/venues here.

Here’s a throwback to 1983 with Genesis…

