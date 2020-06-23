Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon calls up Kyle Meredith to discuss his sophomore LP, The Bonny. The Scottish singer-songwriter, who is seeing massive success in the UK, talks about what it’s like to achieve this kind of fame in his 30s, the DIY road that he follows, and how he sees songwriting as a lost artform. Cinnamon goes on to talk about how the movie Reservoir Dogs and Neil Young’s Powderfinger have offered him direction in both how he approaches his career and how he goes about telling his stories through song, as well as how his bouts with insomnia found their way into the music.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.