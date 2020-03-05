Louisville soul rockers Insatiable Digs have a brand new song called “Get Your Mind On My Love” that features the soulful sounds they’re becoming known for thanks to their lead singer Jeff Ivory. There’s a couple of new faces to the band with backup singers Joann Dickson (Joann & The Dakota) and Amy Spears, and Jordan Colburn (Scott Kelly & The Lady Mercy Band) on saxophone. Catch them at Jimmy Can’t Dance on March 13th with Sweet G. & The Shine!