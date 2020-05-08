Mother’s Day during a pandemic is going to be extra stressful for a lot of moms and children who want nothing more than to spend this Sunday together and Gillian Welch feels your pain.

Welch actually wrote the song years ago but thought it would be a good time to break it out:

“We can’t always be with the ones we love, but that can’t stop us from saying ‘I love you.’ I wrote this song one May when I was far away and couldn’t be with my mom on Mother’s Day. Then I called and sang it into her answering machine when I knew everybody’d be sitting down to eat. Here is the original home demo for the song, recorded on a portable reel to reel.”

Give a listen to “Happy Mother’s Day” and share it with yours if you can!

