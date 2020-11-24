Glass Animals mastermind Dave Bailey dives into Dreamland with Kyle Meredith to talk about his love of big concepts and themes, specifically leaning into his past on this record, the tourism of nostalgia, and how our relationships with others help define who we are. Bailey also retraces his love of Space Ghost Coast To Coast and the culture of weird animation, as well as his all time favorite records that influenced which instruments he chose to record with, and his ideas for future albums, one of which may be an EP about space. The Texas-born/UK based songwriter also tells us about creating an alter ego, Wavey Davey, and imagining writing for other artists as a songwriting tool, as well as all of the interesting merchandise the band is currently creating.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.