We haven’t gotten new music from the Go-Go’s since God Bless the Go-Go’s in 2001, but that changes at the end of the month.

The band will release a tune called “Club Zero” July 31st and the next day a new Go-Go’s documentary will premiere on Showtime. The latter will focus on “the group’s place in music history as it focuses on their roots as a formidable contender in L.A.’s late ’70s punk scene, detailing their rise to the top as they become one of the decade’s most beloved acts as well as an unstoppable force.”

Check out the trailer…

