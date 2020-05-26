Every Wednesday is WFPK Mental Health Day where we play listeners’ requests which is meaningful and loads of fun. We also have special guests who are experts in their fields of mental health services. On Wednesday, May 20th we spoke with Vincent Gonzales, a social worker at Seven Counties Services, who was physically and mentally transformed by changing his diet. He lost weight and lifted his depression considerably. Now he speaks to various groups about his transformation and belief that diet and mental health are inextricably connected. He is also an advocate for supplying areas of our city that are food deserts with better availability of fresh foods. One organization who is doing just that is New Roots. You can listen to our conversation below and hear the song by Fiona Apple that’s getting him through at this time.