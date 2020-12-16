CHAMPAGNE GOLD is the latest incarnation of writer/producer DW HUNTER who also records pop music under the name DW BOX and alternative-rock music under the name VICTORY OVER SOUND. The Louisville native has just released “Goodbye Christmas”, a fun new original holiday tune that fits perfectly with the year we’ve been going through. John Timmons spoke with DW to get caught up on what she’s been up to and to get the details about her new tune.

<a href="https://champagnegold.bandcamp.com/track/goodbye-christmas">GOODBYE CHRISTMAS by CHAMPAGNE GOLD</a>

You say you’ve moved back home… is this due to the pandemic?

Actually, I never really left. Louisville is my home. My family’s here. My BFF’s are here. I’m in a fortunate position where I can split my time between Louisville and NYC and still make a living.

I’m assuming you wrote and recorded the song here?

Yes. I wrote and recorded “Goodbye Christmas” over Thanksgiving in Louisville. Due to COVID, I moved most of my recording equipment out of New York and back into my mom’s basement. My mom still lives in the house I grew up in. So crazy! I remember recording songs on a Tascam four-track in my bedroom there when I was a kid.

What was the inspiration/motivation to release a Christmas song this year?

I was in a hotel room in Pennsylvania over the summer and I came across the Hallmark Channel. Turns out they play Christmas movies all through the month of July. I binged-watched for one night and then started thinking about writing a real-deal classic Christmas song that might live longer than do. I wanted “Goodbye Christmas” to have a retro feel. It pays homage to that 1960’s Brill building sound.

What’s the story behind the Champagne Gold moniker?

Starting in January I’ll be releasing a new song every month in 2021, mostly super-slick three minute pop songs, stuff that bears no resemblance to anything I’ve done in the past, so I decided to give it a different name. I have a new Victory Over Sound record coming out next year too.

Any backstory to the song you’d like to share?

It’s semi-autobiographical. I hope it inspires people everywhere to speak up for what matters to them. If somebody isn’t doing you right then “GOODBYE CHRISTMAS!” Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. Ha!