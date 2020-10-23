Sarah Beth Tomberlin, from Louisville, has been quietly making her mark in the Indie music scene with acoustic beautiful songs that have been garnering her praise and a swelling fan base over the last couple of years. Her new EP called Projections via Saddle Creek Records was produced by herself and Alex G whom she met while on tour with him. Check out the new video for “Wasted”.
October 23, 2020
Laura is the WFPK Assistant Program Director and afternoon host.
