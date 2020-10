Gorillaz will release Song Machine: Season 1 — Strange Timez October 23rd and have rolled out another tune with a legendary collaborator.

On the heels of their release “Strange Timez” featuring The Cure‘s Robert Smith, comes this new track featuring the one and only Sir Elton John, with rapper 6LACK also contributing.

Sure, we’re fans of the song, but the animated Elton alone is worth your time…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream