Gorillaz, the long-time music/animation project from Blur co-founder Damon Albarn and illustrator Jamie Hewlett, just announced the latest installment of its Song Machine project, a 17-song set that features the likes of Beck, Elton John, St. Vincent, ex-New Order bassist Peter Hook, ScHoolboy Q, Slowthai, Fatoumata Diawara and many more.

Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez comes out on October 23rd, and will also include the option of a 17-track Deluxe and Super Deluxe box set, which comes with a full-color 210-page almanac.

But we’re already excited about this sixth installment that features the one and only Robert Smith of The Cure…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream