Well, here’s the uplifting song we needed today!

Grace Potter has shared a new song she says started “about five days into the quarantine… I had just gotten off the phone with a friend who was having a really tough time with the isolation. I was in our living room, watching my son and husband fixing our broken train set and found myself flooded with an overwhelming sense of gratitude and contentment.”

The track is made even more special by the addition of Jackson Browne, Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius, and Marcus King. Give a listen to “Eachother”…

