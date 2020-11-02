So you’re a Grateful Dead fan, huh? You own all the albums and bootlegs– maybe you even followed them all over the country in your youth.

But you don’t have a “Bertha” action figure, do you? Well, you could early next year!

Super7 has a line of music-related, retro-design “ReAction” figures and now they’re adding a Grateful Dead ReAction figure of “Bertha”, the iconic skeleton from the cover of the Dead’s self-titled 1971 live album.

Official photos of the finished product haven’t been released yet, but here’s a look at the prototype:

“Bertha” is scheduled to ship in April of 2021, but you can pre-order it now.

