Were you there?

The Grateful Dead have shared another gem from their All The Years Live archival video series and it happens to be from their show that happened in Louisville July 6th, 1990, at Cardinal Stadium!

The Dead’s archivist and legacy manager David Lemieux said of the video:

“Debuted on 2/18/71 in Port Chester, NY, “Wharf Rat” was staple of the Dead’s live repertoire since it first appeared. By 1973 and onward, it was generally played toward the end of the second set, in the Jerry ‘ballad slot,’ which included songs like “Stella Blue”, “Black Peter”, “Morning Dew”, and later, “Standing On The Moon” and “Days Between.”

Check out “Wharf Rat”…

