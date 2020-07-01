The Grateful Dead had already announced a 50th anniversary reissue of Workingman’s Dead, along with a previously unreleased live album on July 10th, but now fans have another reason to be excited!

The band just shared a surprise, digital-only release of Workingman’s Dead: The Angel’s Share, which features studio rehearsal, chatter, demos, false starts, multiple takes, and more, and it’s the Dead’s first release of this kind.

There is no physical version expected so The Angel’s Share is available digitally only. Why the name? A Rhino Records statement said, “Much like the whiskey-distillation process, there were also ingredients that were vital to the creation of Workingman’s Dead that were lost and did not end up on the final album, the band’s own version of the ‘angel’s share.’”

Give a listen:

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream