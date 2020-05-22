We’ve gotten pretty used to Billie Joe Armstrong and his solo covers with his No Fun Mondays series, where he’s taken on songs made famous by the likes of Kim Wilde and Tommy James.

But now it’s the band’s turn, as Green Day share their take on Blondie‘s iconic 1979 track, “Dreaming”, with the message:

“This video’s for all of you. We can’t wait to see your faces when we’re back out in the world.”

Bonus points for working Armstrong’s dog, Lenny, into the video!

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream