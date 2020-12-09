Long-time Louisville guitarist and frontman for the eponymous Greg Foresman Band just released an album of instrumentals called Instrumental (of course!). Taking note from Greg’s recent Facebook post, it’s been in the works for awhile. Greg is known for rootsy, bluesy, rock and roll, soulful lyrics, deep grooves, and expert guitar playing. He is also part of Martina McBride’s band and has been for years now. Without any heads up or promotion, he dropped Instrumental on October 17th and luckily let us know about it through his social media. It’s got jazz, rock, funk, and wherever the muse said to go.

From Greg’s Facebook post:

“Strange times indeed . Strange time to release new music – but …….whaddya gonna do ?? I’ve been holding on to this music for a while . It’s time to let it go .

Quite different from what I usually do . This music is – as the title suggests – all instrumental. More like old Jeff Beck than Wes Montgomery – but definitely in a Jazz direction.

Instrumental features a slew of Great musicians that I get to work with from time to time including Kevin Adams, Brian Allen, Tim Grogan, Dana Robbins, Chuck Fields, Rod Lewis, and Wes Little. A couple of the tunes feature my band-mates in Martina’s band as well.

It’s up on Spotify and iTunes and I’m assuming whatever other places people stream music . If you’re Old School and want something tangible , I have a limited number of CDs. Here’s the link.”

Check out the lead track “Freedom Jazz Dance” for a taste of this brilliant effort by one of Louisville’s greats.