Gregg Rolie speaks with Kyle Meredith about his new solo record Sonic Ranch. The original lead singer of Santana who would go on to form and front Journey alongside Steve Perry until his early 80’s departure has spent the last decade working on the LP, sidetracked first by joining Ringo Starr’s band, followed by a Santana reunion in 2016, and then reconnecting with Neal Schon in 2018. Rolie tells how working alongside The Beatles drummer inspired the song “What About Love,” the benefits of collaborating with his own son, and why he re-recorded the Journey classic “Look into the Future”.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “What About Love” below.