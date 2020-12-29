Grimes dropped her most recent album Miss Anthropocene this past February, and has just announced a version of the album we can all dance to. According to Pitchfork, listeners can expect Miss Anthropocene Rave Edition on New Year’s Day. Grimes assembled an impressive electro-pop production team to put together the new collection. The 11-track release includes production from Modeselektor, Richie Hawtin, Tale of Us, and ANNA, all well-respected members of the dance music world. She also called on the help of hip-hop artist Channel Tres, and producer BloodPop, known for work with Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber.

Miss Anthropocene Rave Edition is set to be released on January 1st. Check out the track list and album art below.

Miss Anthropocene Rave Edition Tracklist:

01. So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth (ANNA Remix)

02. Darkseid (Richie Hawtin Remix) [ft. 潘PAN]

03. Delete Forever (Channel Tres Remix)

04. Violence (REZZ Remix) [ft. i_o]

05. 4ÆM (Original Mix)

06. New Gods (Tale of Us & Âme Remix)

07. My Name Is Dark (Julien Bracht Remix)

08. You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around (Things You Say Remix)

09. Before the Fever (Original Mix)

10. IDORU (Modeselektor Remix)

11. We Appreciate Power (BloodPop® Remix) [ft. HANA]