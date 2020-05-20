The sisters HAIM gives Kyle Meredith a shout to discuss their 3rd LP, Women In Music Pt III, due out this summer. The LA trio detail gaining studio confidence as they went into the recording process, dissecting their subconscious writing for clues to their own wellbeing, and the importance of their sisterhood. The album also finds them leaning into influences and Daniel speaks about giving Lou Reed a writing credit on first single “Summer Girl,” creating a record that sonically feels like you’re in the room with them, as well as continuing to team up with Paul Thomas Anderson for music videos.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.