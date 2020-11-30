This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Cat Stevens albums Mona Bone Jakon and Tea for the Tillerman. Over 40 artists are coming together to honor the longstanding career of Yusuf/Cat Stevens in CatSong Festival. The virtual event features a range of diverse artists like Jack Johnson, HAIM, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, James Tillman, and many more bringing the iconic singer/songwriter’s catalogue to new life.

After having to cancel a full year of touring due to the ongoing global pandemic, CatSong Festival has become a celebration that is more important than ever. Yusuf/Cat Stevens expressed his gratitude saying, “It’s great to see and hear these covers of my songs given new life. There’s no better honour for a songwriter than to have his songs performed by talented musicians with such love and sincerity. Thank you.”

CatSong Festival will be streamed on the Yusuf/Cat Stevens YouTube channel on December 5th. Check out the entire lineup below!