I mean if you’re going to do a Halloween-esque performance on late night TV, you may as well work in an iconic film bloodsucker!

That’s just what HAIM did last night on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where the musical sisters (Este, Danielle, and Alana) not only donned vampire bride costumes, Twilight actor Robert Pattinson made a quick cameo as an “Emotional Vampire”.

Check out the quirky but engaging performance below– and be sure to heed their advice at the end…

