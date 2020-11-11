This is most likely not a sound you expected from the sisters of HAIM, but that is exactly the fun of it!

“Feel the Thunder” is part of the soundtrack for the children’s animated film The Croods: A New Age, which is being composed by none other than Devo frontman Mark Mothersbaugh.

HAIM co-wrote the rocker with producer Ariel Rechtshaid, who, according to Danielle Haim, is “the biggest Guns ‘n’ Roses fan”. Plus, the band enjoyed the opportunity to do something different, with Danielle adding, “We grew up listening to rock music, pop, a healthy smattering of a ton of different kinds of music. I don’t know how often you really hear rock music in a kid’s film anymore, or rock music in general anymore.”

The Croods: A New Age comes out November 25th, but you can check out “Feel the Thunder” right now…

