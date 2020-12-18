For the last night of Hanukkah, Haim decided to drop an incredibly weird take on The Waitresses‘ 1982 song “Christmas Wrapping”, with appropriately funky bass provided by Thundercat.

Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim call their updated version “Christmas Wrapping 2020 (All I Want for Christmas Is a Vaccine)”, which highlights the ups– and many downs– of the past year, with new lyrics provided by playwright Jeremy O. Harris (who also appears in the video).

Check it out below…

