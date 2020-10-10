Comedic legend Harry Shearer gives Kyle Meredith a call to talk about The Many Moods of Donald Trump, a new album that finds the Simpsons voice talent getting into character as our current president. Shearer discusses how he chose to parody which events, singing about Jared Kushner, the hurricane map, and the Very Stable Genius moment, as well as the motion-capture videos he’s been making and having members of The Meters and Dumpstafunk helping out.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.