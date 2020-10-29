We can’t decide if this is the best or worst thing to even happen to a Harry Styles fan.

A fan named “Theadora” took to Twitter to share an unbelievable story where Styles’ car broke down on her street and her neighbor let the singer wait inside the fan’s home.

Sounds like a dream come true, right?

Except Theadora wasn’t home and missed it all!

Styles reportedly passed the time by drinking a cup of tea with Theadora’s father, signing her albums, and even feeding her fish. No, really!

Aside from photographic evidence, Styles did leave a sweet message:

“Theadora, my car broke down on your street and your dad’s friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I’m devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon. Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry. P.S. I fed the fish.” He also added “Tell your dad to get in touch and I’ll see you at a show.”

Fingers crossed for Theadora that this unbelievable story has a happy ending!

