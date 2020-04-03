Our friends at Headliners Music Hall have invited local musicians to participate in a new series called “Rocktails”, which will invite some of our favorite local artists to take over the Headliners Facebook page and perform!

The first one will be Friday, April 10th, and will feature Bridge 19.

While there is no cost, donations are being accepted to help our struggling musicians, as well as Headliners and Production Simple staff.

You can tip your performer through Venmo and/or contribute to their GoFundMe.

Until then, enjoy Bridge 19 from Live Lunch last year!

