June 09, 2020

Austin duo Black Pumas (Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada) often cover Tracy Chapman‘s 1988 gem “Fast Car” in concert but have now recorded it for the first time.

In a statement Burton said:

“To me, ‘Fast Car’ is a song of hope, dreams and a relentless heart to go somewhere and be someone. I learned the song when I first began to busk and of the covers that I knew, it garnered the most attention from the random passerby. As a musician and artist, I’m attracted to songs that make us reflect on our daily struggles for making life worth living for.”

Give a listen to their striking version…

Mel Fisher
By Mel Fisher @onairmel
Mel is the WFPK mid-day host.