Austin duo Black Pumas (Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada) often cover Tracy Chapman‘s 1988 gem “Fast Car” in concert but have now recorded it for the first time.

In a statement Burton said:

“To me, ‘Fast Car’ is a song of hope, dreams and a relentless heart to go somewhere and be someone. I learned the song when I first began to busk and of the covers that I knew, it garnered the most attention from the random passerby. As a musician and artist, I’m attracted to songs that make us reflect on our daily struggles for making life worth living for.”

Give a listen to their striking version…

