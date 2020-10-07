We previously told you about a posthumous Sharon Jones release featuring cover songs she recorded with her band, the Dap Kings, and now we have another track from it!

Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In) arrives digitally October 23rd with a physical release due November 29th for Record Store Day Black Friday and features Jones’ takes on songs made famous by Prince, Stevie Wonder, Woody Guthrie, and more.

Our latest look at the compilation is “Little By Little”, from Dusty Springfield‘s 1966 album, You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me…

