Louisville, Kentucky singer/songwriter, Heidi Howe, is more than a little outside the “country” box. She’s bald, she’s irreverent and she’s delivered another tug-at-your-heart song and clever video to accompany it. She also gave us the backstory as how the two came together.

“This song was part of a spring “song writing binge” I had about 4 years ago while my kiddo was on a trip to Puerto Rico. (Inspired by true events.) When I decided I wanted to release the songs as singles instead of as an album, I started thinking of ideas for videos. As far as I remember, this was always the idea for this video. I ordered the wigs and such for it quite a while ago (most of them are new, cheap costume wigs off Ebay that I did a little work on), although one or two were decent wigs left over from when I first shaved my head 2 1/2 years ago and thought I might wear wigs. (Wig wearing lasted about 30 seconds because wigs are hot, uncomfortable and expensive. Also, I love my shaved head now.) When Laura Shine put out a call for quarantine music videos, it lit a fire under me to finally make this thing. (So, thanks, Laura!) It was pretty labor intensive, and my eyelids are still recovering from all the fake eyelashes and make up, but I always love making stuff, and I found this to be a fun project. Also, I recorded it myself in my house, so it was totally #healthyathome!”

