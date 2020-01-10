Louisville, Kentucky singer/songwriter, Heidi Howe, is more than a little outside the “country” box. She’s bald, she’s irreverent and she’s a champion for LGBTQ rights. When she got the chance to work with esteemed film director, Tim Kirkman, on her latest music video, “A Little Bit Blue”, she jumped at the chance. In addition to Howe, the video features the director of the Louisville Ballet, Robert Curran, as well as a stellar member of the Louisville Ballet, Brandon Ragland.

Kirkman says, “I loved the challenge of merging two forms – a country song and classical dance – to create something new. Add to that a queer perspective and Heidi’s glorious voice, and it was a match made in heaven. Plus, I’ll take any excuse to come to Louisville.”

Howe reiterates, “Everyone involved with this project is committed to the message of ‘Love is Love’, and we won’t be satisfied until everyone has equal rights. I’m very grateful to have the support of my wonderful label, sonaBLAST! Records, on this project.”

Howe’s new single and video, “A Little Bit Blue”, will be released on January 10, 2020. The single will be available at all digital retailers, and the video will be available on YouTube and at heidihowe.com.

Heidi is performing a release concert on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Old Forester Distillery at 119 West Main Street in Louisville at 2 pm. All profits will benefit the LGBT Center at the University of Louisville. For ticket information visit heidihowe.com.

