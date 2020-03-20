With so many shows cancelled and venues closed, a lot of our local musician friends are having a hard time right now– but today we all have a unique opportunity to give them a hand!

TODAY ONLY (from midnight to midnight Pacific Time/3am-3am Eastern) Bandcamp is waiving their revenue share on sales and rallying the Bandcamp community to put much needed money directly into artists’ pockets. When you buy music and merchandise directly from their site, the funds will go to the artist(s) of your choosing in 24-48 hours.

Also, most of the items on Bandcamp have an option to pay more than the asking price, and you can even leave a note for the artist. A tip and a few words of support would no doubt be most appreciated right now! For more details or to get started, click here.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream