Listen for special holiday programs from American Routes, Sound Opinions, your favorite WFPK hosts and more!

FRIDAY, DEC. 11 and 18

–HANUKKAH RIDE HOME (5-6 pm)

To celebrate Hanukkah, Laura Shine plays all Jewish artists including Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, Haim and many more! Listen for Part I December 11th!

SATURDAY, DEC. 19

— RELICS CHRISTMAS W/Duke Meyer (4-7 pm)

Holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.

–WOODY’S ROADHOUSE CHRISTMAS (7-9 pm)

–BLUES PARTY CHRISTMAS (9 pm-12 am)

Sheryl Rouse hosts holiday blues you can use from BB King to Charles Brown!

SUNDAY, DEC. 20

–A VERY JAZZY CHRISTMAS (8 am-3 pm)

Join WFPK jazz hosts Danny O’Bryan, John LaBarbera, Dick Sisto and Matt Anthony for holiday jazz greats old, new and in-between!

— ROOTS & BOOTS ALL COUNTRY HOLIDAY SPECIAL WITH Michael Young (3 – 6 pm)

Listen for Christmas songs from contemporary Americana artists, stars from country music’s heyday, and singing cowboys of old.

— BLUEGRASS EVOLUTION CHRISTMAS W/ Aaron Bibelhauser (6-9 pm)

Aaron hosts A Bluegrass Christmas Special!

–BEST OF BLUEGRASS CHRISTMAS W/Bob Mitchell (9-11 pm)

MONDAY, DEC. 21

–BIG HOWELL AND POSSUM CHRISTMAS HOUR (10-11 pm)

The fellas have a gift exchange and share favorite holiday tunes.

TUESDAY, DEC. 22

–MILLENNIUM SOUL CHRISTMAS (10 pm – midnight)

A holiday journey where Neo Soul/R&B and Hip Hop meet Reggae, Afrobeats, Electronica and more!



THURSDAY, DEC. 24

–JAZZ INTERPRETATIONS OF CHRISTMAS w/Jim Raposa (6-7 am)

Holiday tunes from jazz heavyweights like Dianne Reeves, Herbie Hancock & Chick Corea and more!

–WINTERSONG w/Stacy Owen (7-9 AM)

Grab your morning coffee and tune in for songs about the cold from Ingrid Michaelson, Fleet Foxes, Over the Rhine and more!

–A CHRISTMAS GIFT FOR YOU (9 -10 am)

The inside story behind this 1963 album featuring performances by The Ronettes, The Crystals, Darlene Love and Bob B. Soxx and the Blue Jeans that raised the bar for pop/rock arrangements of classic holiday songs.

—-WINTERLUDE: SOLSTICE, XMAS, HANUKKAH & KWANZA (10 am -12 pm)

American Routes serves up classic songs to celebrate all the winter holidays plus a visit to South Louisiana’s Christmas Eve bonfires lighting the way for Papa Noel along the Mississippi River.

–MILLENNIUM SOUL CHRISTMAS (12-2 pm)

Benny Harris takes you on a holiday journey where Neo Soul/R&B and Hip Hop meet Reggae, Afrobeats, Electronica and more!

–ALL SONGS CONSIDERED FOR THE HOLIDAYS (2-3 pm)

For this holiday party, Bob and Robin return to the cozy cabin where it all began. The special guests include Taylor Swift, Jenny Lewis, Tarriona “Tank” Ball, Lucy Dacus and more. What could possibly go wrong?

–KYLE MEREDITH WITH… (6-7 PM)

–JAZZ INTERPRETATIONS OF CHRISTMAS w/Jim Raposa (7-10 pm)

Holiday tunes from jazz heavyweights like Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Count Basie and more!

–SOUND OPINIONS HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA (10-11 pm)

Sound Opinions hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot welcome our crate-digging Kris Kringle, Andy Cirzan to share great holiday songs that aren’t played-out.

FRIDAY, DEC. 25

— “CHRISTMAS UNWRAPPED (6-10 am)

Listen for Michael Young’s crazy collection of Christmas tunes from the ridiculous to the sublime. All styles, all genres. Anything goes!

–RELICS CHRISTMAS (10 am-1 pm)

Duke Meyer spins holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.

–SONIC SEASON OF LIGHT & EVERGREENS (1-3 pm)

We celebrate with New Orleans Zion Harmonizers live in our studio. Woody Guthrie sings a Hanukkah song while Bob Dylan tells of “Three Angels.” We interview a black Santa about his Christmas days in Vietnam, and Bob Dorough sings “Blue Xmas,” the song he wrote for Miles Davis.

–VINTAGE COCKTAIL CHRISTMAS PARTY W/ LAURA SHINE (3-6 pm)

Get your Eggnog ready and don’t forget the Bourbon, it’s a Cocktail Christmas Party with vintage Christmas songs!

–KYLE MEREDITH WITH… (6-7 PM)

–FANTASY CONCERT SPECIAL (7-10 PM)

Music historian Paul Ingles hosts a virtual all-star “concert-of-the-mind” to let you sink into the sounds of the live show to soothe the hurt of not getting to see some of your favorites this year. Listen for live sets from Alicia Keys, Pretenders, Foo Fighters, Rolling Stones and more!

SUNDAY, DEC. 27

–THE INNER EAR (11am-noon)

Dick Sisto reveals his top jazz albums of 2019!

–ROOTS AND BOOTS YEAR END SPECIAL (3-6 pm)

Michael Young shares his Top 20 Americana albums of 2020!

THURSDAY, DEC. 31

–WFPK hosts spend the day counting down their Top 20 Albums of 2020!

–NYE BROADCAST (9:00 pm–12:00 am)

Stay tuned for a big announcement about what we have up our sleeve for NYE!

FRIDAY, JAN 1

–RELICS FIRSTS FOR THE NEW YEAR with Duke Meyer (6 – 9 am)

Duke hosts a show filled with number one hits, first albums and one hit wonders!

–DOLLY PARTON (9 – 11 AM)

American Routes host Nick Spitzer talks to Dolly Parton about her musical and family roots in the Smokey Mountains of Tennessee, where she first broke into song, performed on the radio, and admired the fashion of the local trollop.

–SOUND OPINIONS BEST OF 2020 (11 am-Noon)

2020 was full of highly anticipated releases and unexpected gems from relatively unknown artists. Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot reveal their lists of the Best Albums of 2020.

–ROOTS N’ BOOTS YEAR END SPECIAL (12-2 pm)

Michael Young shares his Top 20 Americana Albums of 2020 Countdown

–2020 MUSICIANS MEMORIAL SPECIAL (2-6 pm)

Host Paul Ingles bids a proper and fond farewell to some of the best-loved artists we lost this year. Featuring John Prine, Eddie Van Halen, Helen Reddy, Kenny Rogers and many others.

–KYLE MEREDITH WITH… (6-7 PM)