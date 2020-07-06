Born in Louisville and raised in Southern Indiana, Holly Auna now resides in Nashville, TN, working as a songwriter and indie artist. She’s been having some success, too. In 2017, Holly received her first cut as a songwriter with “There’s This Boy” on country artist Tenille Arts‘ album “Rebel Child.” The album reached #4 on the Country iTunes Chart, and the song was in rotation on Radio Disney Country on SiriusXM radio. She also has cuts with artists such as Corinne McKnight, Ian McConnell, and Kassidy Lynne. She’ll be releasing her own album soon called Queen of The Concrete and shared the new single “Water” with us. We’re excited to see where she goes next!