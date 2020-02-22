In the Studio
February 22, 2020

Hollywood Undead’s Johnny 3 Tears gives Kyle Meredith a shout to discuss the band’s latest LP, New Empire Vol. 1, the first in a double album concept. We find the band in a much heavier setting than usual, a move that 3 Tears says comes during a time of reimagining what Hollywood Undead can be, which goes beyond the music and even involves them leaving their trademark face-masks behind. Those themes can be heard in the single “Already Dead,” which gets detailed. Kyle and Johnny also take some time to talk about the resurgence in metal as a popular genre and the importance of it’s scene, which is also addressed in the semi-title track “Empire,” a song that speaks to both their relationship with fans and music, as well as the bigger cultural picture.

