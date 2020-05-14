89.3 WFPL Arts and Culture reporter Stephanie Wolf recently did a compelling story on what may be the new normal for live events in the area. There’s a push to help independent venues and promoters as the music industry hopes to slowly get back to business. Click the link to read her story:

Check out Wolf’s previous article on how the concert venues are seeking help to save their industry:

Ready for some great music? wfpk.org/stream