With a new Tennis album out, Alaina Moore gives Kyle Meredith a call to tell about sailing the Sea of Cortez while writing the songs that would become Swimmer. Reportedly made during one of the darkest points in the married duo’s life, Moore talks about how broken friendships, the loss of a parent, and an on-tour collapse that led to a hospital stay all find a place within the record. Though not all storms and squalls, there is also a sequel to their song Matrimony, setting the long-love saga up for a Before Sunrise type of run. Moore also gives us a peak into what boating life is like, sharing their routines and 24-hour working life that may be the reason for their waking-dream sound.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below!