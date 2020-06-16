IDLES will release their third album this fall!

Ultra Mono arrives September 25th and will have the added contributions of Warren Ellis of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Jehnny Beth of Savages, David Yow of The Jesus Lizard, and jazz artist Jamie Cullum.

Check out their new track, which IDLES vocalist Joe Talbot says was inspired by the fact the band wanted to “write a song that embodied self-belief, and gave us self-belief — a counter-punch to all the doubt we build up from all the noise we so easily let in.”

Check out “Grounds”… (LANGUAGE!)

