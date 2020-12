While some artists like Van Morrison and Eric Clapton are sharing anti-lockdown messages in their new music, “The Godfather of Punk” has chosen to emphasize the gravity of COVID-19 and why we should take it seriously.

Iggy Pop released this message to accompany “Dirty Little Virus”…

Give a listen to the frank, and even dark, result…

