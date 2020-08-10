The Bird and the Bee‘s Inara George first recorded “Sex in Cars” for her The Youth of Angst EP released earlier this summer, but now George has re-recorded it with a high-profile friend for a good cause!

Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl contributes to the tune as part of George’s ongoing “Road Angel Project”, a benefit that raises funds for Sweet Relief’s COVID-19 fund for struggling musicians and industry workers.

In a statement Grohl said, “Having been such a massive fan of Inara for years, it’s always such an incredible honor to work with her, whether on Foo Fighters music or for the Bird and the Bee. Her voice is timeless, so pure and real. So I jumped at the chance to duet with her on this song. It was a dream come true! And for a great cause: Musicians coming together to support each other in difficult times, working to keep the music alive.”

Check out the spellbinding result…

