Amy Ray and Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls give Kyle Meredith a ring to discuss Look Long, their latest record that finds the folk rock duo reuniting with their lineup from ‘99’s Come On Now Social. Ray and Saliers discuss finding new sonic territory (one song is described at B-52’s meets Burt Bacharach) and how the lyrics take stock of their past. As social crusaders, both still find the activist fire burning strong and take the moment to speak about the environmental opportunity the world currently has with everyone staying at home.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the tracks below.