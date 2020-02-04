Friday, February 7th, is International Clash Day! What began as a tribute to The Clash’s music and legacy at KEXP in Seattle, has evolved into a worldwide celebration of the issues and message they stood for. The Clash were champions of the oppressed, confrontational, and always striving for the possibility of a better world. That’s why in 2020 we’re using the holiday to Clash For Climate.

This Friday from 6 am till 8 pm, we’ll be playing artists around the world who are confronting the climate crisis and, of course, playing lots of Clash! The celebration will culminate at 7 pm with a Rock Doc on The Clash hosted by Matt Anthony. We’ll also welcome activists, public servants, and organizations from our community who are working toward solutions for our planet’s dire situation.

