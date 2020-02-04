Friday, February 7th, is International Clash Day! What began as a tribute to The Clash’s music and legacy at KEXP in Seattle, has evolved into a worldwide celebration of the issues and message they stood for. The Clash were champions of the oppressed, confrontational, and always striving for the possibility of a better world. That’s why in 2020 we’re using the holiday to Clash For Climate.
This Friday from 6 am till 8 pm, we’ll be playing artists around the world who are confronting the climate crisis and, of course, playing lots of Clash! The celebration will culminate at 7 pm with a Rock Doc on The Clash hosted by Matt Anthony. We’ll also welcome activists, public servants, and organizations from our community who are working toward solutions for our planet’s dire situation.
On Social Media: #ClashForClimate #internationalClashDay #wfpk
Here’s who’ll be dropping by!
8 a.m. – Ryan Van Velzer – WFPL Energy and Environment Reporter
10 a.m. – Michelle King – Director of Program Planning at Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District
12:45 p.m. – Cindi Sullivan – Executive Director of Trees Louisville
3:30 p.m. – Jon Walczak – Director of The Louisville Zoo