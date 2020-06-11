Paul Banks hops into the audio box to speak with Kyle Meredith about his latest collaborative project, Muzz. The Interpol frontman takes us through his history with new bandmate Josh Kaufman that stretches all of the way back to their elementary school days in Spain, where Kaufman (who’s also in Bonny Light Horseman) caught Bank’s attention after playing Stairway To Heaven. Banks also tells us about his relationship with Matt Barrick, who played in fellow NYC bands The Walkmen and Jonathan Fire Eater, as well as the Banks & Steelz alongside RZA, and why trios seem to be his sweet spot these days. Of the lyrical content, we’re told many of the songs deal with mental health and it’s relationship with art and that the band look towards the music of Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, and Neil Young for direction. Finally, Banks says he wants to make another record with RZA and there will definitely be more Interpol records in the future.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.