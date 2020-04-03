502unes
April 03, 2020

It’s time for a dose of positivity and hope. Rob Fetters  is widely known for his body of work with The Bears, psychodots, and The Raisins, and many solo efforts. The timing could not be more perfect for the release of his new single, Not the End. Paired with the video created by filmmaker Robert Mills, it can’t help but make you feel good.

With live shows out of the picture for a while, Rob has begun hosting weekly virtual house concerts from own home. Immensely entertaining! Details at robfetters.net.

 

John Timmons
By John Timmons @earxtacyjohn
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK.