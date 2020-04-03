It’s time for a dose of positivity and hope. Rob Fetters is widely known for his body of work with The Bears, psychodots, and The Raisins, and many solo efforts. The timing could not be more perfect for the release of his new single, Not the End. Paired with the video created by filmmaker Robert Mills, it can’t help but make you feel good.

With live shows out of the picture for a while, Rob has begun hosting weekly virtual house concerts from own home. Immensely entertaining! Details at robfetters.net.