The #iVoted Festival is back with a special online event to encourage Georgia voters to show up for the upcoming election that will determine the United States’ Senate. The #iVoted Festival Georgia will feature appearances from Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Shakey Graves, Lake Street Dive, The Revivalists and many more of the top streaming artists in and from Georgia. The event is hosted by Mandolin, a streaming platform who has designed a virtual festival grid, consisting of three stages.

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur/talent manager Emily White, Mike Luba​ and ​Wilco’s Pat Sansone, the #iVoted initiative rallied over 150 U.S. venues to let fans in on midterm Election night with a photo outside of the polling place. #iVoted Festival Georgia will be January 5, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 9:35 p.m. and will follow a similar structure. Fans can RSVP for the event by taking a selfie from outside of their polling place, at home with their blank and unmarked ballot, or from next to their mailbox or post office if they’ve already voted (non-Georgia voters and minors can RSVP here).

See the entire lineup and RSVP at ivotedconcerts.com, and hear some of the artists on the Spotify playlist below!