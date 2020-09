From Kentucky and now Brooklyn based, songwriter, singer, and arranger J. Hoard teamed with Billa Joints for a new song and video called “Where”. J. Hoard says “The song is a dance/house tune with very inspirational lyrics. Theme being, bring heaven to earth via one’s own thoughts and deeds. ” About the video “None of the live shots were staged. It was all organic, real time biking through the city – real people – real protests. No actors.”