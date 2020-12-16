In 2013, siblings Jack and Rachel Antonoff founded The Ally Coalition, an organization that raises money for non-profits in support of the LGBTQ community. This year marks their 7th annual talent show, and the event features a star-studded lineup this time around. Viewers will see performances from St. Vincent, Brittany Howard, The Chicks, Tierra Whack, and many more. A press release also mentioned “surprise guests,” leading many to expect an appearance from Taylor Swift, as she has worked closely with Jack Antonoff on her newest albums folklore and evermore.

In addition to the music, there will be one-minute sets from comedians Kalen Allen, Mike Birbiglia, Aidy Bryant, Chris Laker, The Lucas Bros., Jacqueline Novak, Reggie Watts, and Roy Wood Jr. Chef Rachel Ray is even making an appearance to share her favorite one-minute recipe.

The livestream airs on December 21st at 8pm EST. There is a suggested donation, and proceeds will be directed organizations in service of homeless youth.