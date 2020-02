Louisville rapper Jack Harlow is having quite a week. First he was announced as part of the Forecastle Festival lineup (he performs Saturday, July 18th) and also made his late night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night! Performing in a Louisville Cardinals jacket, Harlow extolled the virtues of his hometown in the lyrics to what Fallon referred to as his “jam right now”, “What’s Poppin”…

