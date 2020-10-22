This is the kind of story we need more of in 2020!
In Edinbourgh, Scotland, musician Matt Grant was busking for tips on the street when an enraged woman suddenly accosted the young man and smashed his guitar, the aftermath of which Grant shared on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
https://gf.me/u/y5mrv6 Can't believe this has happened. My livelihood. All details available on the link. But please if you can spare any thing to help me raise money for a new guitar I'd hugely hugely appreciate it. The sooner I'm back out busking the better. #busker #busking #guitar
The good news was, the GoFundMe page that Grant set up raised enough for him to replace the ruined guitar– but somehow the story gets better, courtesy of Jack White:
View this post on Instagram
And now for something absolutely incredible… Story time. This morning I came into @guitarguitaredinburgh to pick up the new acoustic. Next thing I know I'm on the phone to @officialjackwhitelive 's manager who tells me Jack White has seen my go fund me page, feels bad for what happened and wants to buy me a new guitar. Flashforward one kid in a candy shop later testing as many guitars as possible and I settle on a #custommade #fenderstratocaster. Absolute once in a million lifetimes thing happened today and I cannot thank Jack enough for his absolute generosity. Apparently he saw what happened and hit up his manager just this morning, who then amazingly tracked me down to the guitar shop just in time for me to walk out with this absolute beauty. Thanks Jack. I'd love to thank you personally one day, you're a legend. #fender #guitar #electricguitar #thewhitestripes #jackwhite @guitarguitaruk @guitarguitaredinburgh
How’s that for a happy ending?
PHOTO: @mattgrantmusic/Instagram
Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream