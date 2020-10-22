This is the kind of story we need more of in 2020!

In Edinbourgh, Scotland, musician Matt Grant was busking for tips on the street when an enraged woman suddenly accosted the young man and smashed his guitar, the aftermath of which Grant shared on Instagram:

The good news was, the GoFundMe page that Grant set up raised enough for him to replace the ruined guitar– but somehow the story gets better, courtesy of Jack White:

How’s that for a happy ending?

PHOTO: @mattgrantmusic/Instagram

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream